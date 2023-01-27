SEAFORD, Del. - The theft of an SUV in Seaford Thursday night ended with a police chase that involved multiple agencies.
According to the Seaford Police Department, a woman left her rented white Toyota RAV4 running in the area of Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20 p.m. Three men, ages 18, 19, and 23, stole the vehicle.
Seaford Police were able to locate the vehicle and a pursuit began. With assistance from Delaware State Police, officials were able to stop the SUV but the suspects ran away. Eventually all three were located near Conrail Road.
Each man was charged with a felony for theft of a motor vehicle and a felony for conspiracy second degree. Police say two of the men have since been released by the courts and one was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute.