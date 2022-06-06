DEWEY BEACH, Del.-- A suspect is still on the loose as authorities review surveillance footage on a shooting that took place in Dewey Beach on Saturday night.
According to Dewey Police, a large fight broke out at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday on 23 Saulsbury St. by the Ocean block.
Sgt. Clifford Dempsey confirmed to WRDE News that five men in their mid-twenties were taken into custody. All of them were from Pennsylvania and released shortly.
It is not clear what the fight was about but police said it is not likely the parties knew each other.
"We have collected numerous hours of video throughout the whole night...we're trying to get more information in the investigation," said Sgt. Dempsey. "Obviously we do have isolated incidents like this that we can't control but for the general public they just need to know: Dewey Beach is still a safe town, we, our police department is strong, our business owners and the staff that works in these businesses, we all work together and have a very tight-bond relationship."
Authorities said nobody was injured. As of Monday evening, nobody has been arrested and a firearm has not been recovered.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Dewey Police Department at: 302-227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (800) tip-3333