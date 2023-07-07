DELAWARE/MARYLAND - Delaware State Police is searching for a man they say has been withdrawing money from accounts that aren't actually his.
Troopers say this man has made fraudulent withdrawls at banks in Milton, Rehoboth Beach, Newark, and Ocean Pines.
The agency points out that this suspect carries a cane, wears glasses, and makes his withdrawals over the counter.
If you know who this is, Delaware State Police says contact Sergeant A. Morris of the Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-752-3806. You can also send a private Facebook message to DSP or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers. The agency says you can remain anonymous.