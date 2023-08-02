LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police is looking for a person who broke into a Dollar General the night of July 25.
According to police, the man entered the business despite it being closed. They say he filled his backpack with several different items and left the store.
Police say he was caught by security cameras in the process.
Delaware State Police is asking anyone who recognizes the person to Sergeant T. Powell of Troop 4 Property Crimes at 302-752-3814. They can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers or send state police a private Facebook message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.