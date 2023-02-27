ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police are seeking the public's assistance with locating 54-year-old Terrance Branch, of Ellendale, for his connection with the stabbing of two people and assault of a third on Feb. 15. Branch is described as a black male, bald, and with brown eyes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds.
According to police, Branch has an active warrant for multiple felonies including two counts of second degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited with a prior violent felony conviction. He is also charged with third degree assault.
Attempts to locate Branch have been unsuccessful. Those with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Corporal Schwartz with the Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-703-3292. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.