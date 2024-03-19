SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward following a deadly crash into Concord Pond Monday night.
According to troopers, a 72-year-old Baltimore man in a pick-up truck was backing down a boat ramp to lower a canoe into the water. However, for unknown reasons, police say he lost control of the truck and backed all the way into the water. The vehicle became submerged with him in it.
The agency says rescue swimmers were able to get the man out and start life-saving efforts, but he tragically died at the hospital.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Senior Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.