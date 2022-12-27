LEWES, Del.- Lewes Police say the man charged with running away from a deadly accident on Christmas Eve was driving a stolen car when the crash happened.
According to Lewes Police, Jason Wilcox broke into a home on Kings Highway sometime before the crash and stole a Land Rover. Troopers say Wilcox took the car without the consent of the homeowners, who were out of town on vacation.
After getting into the accident on Route Nine and Minos Conaway, Lewes police say Wilcox somehow got back to the house on Kings Highway--miles away--and stole another car. That car was found by State Police Troopers Christmas Day in Millsboro, where Wilcox was arrested.
Three generations of one family--a grandfather, mother, and daughter--were killed in the crash. That crash remains under investigation by Delaware State Police.
In addition to the deadly accident charges, Wilcox is now facing theft and burglary charges in Lewes for stealing the cars.
