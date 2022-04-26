EASTON, Md. - On Tuesday, police announced the largest drug bust on Maryland's Eastern Shore in nearly 20 years. Law enforcement officers believe drugs were being distributed in Caroline, Dorchester County, and parts of Delaware. Multiple law enforcement agencies played a role in bringing down this drug trafficking ring.
18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of crystal meth, 170 pounds of marijuana and 34 guns. The drugs are estimated to cost $1 million in street value.
Maryland State Police say fentanyl is so potent that just a dusting can kill a person, and these efforts today saved thousands of lives across the region.
"A half kilogram of fentanyl was taken in, and 2.2 kilograms of heroin was taken in. According to the DEA, that is enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people and when you mix it with heroin that is enough fatal doses to kill every individual on the Eastern Shore of Maryland," said Joe Riley, Caroline County, State's Attorney.
On February 24, police completed 11 search warrants in Caroline, Dorchester, Prince George's and Anne Arundel county. There, police found nearly 230 pounds of drugs and 34 firearms.
"This is the largest drug seizure that I am aware of in my 18 years of law enforcement experience on the Eastern Shore. It is not a record for Maryland, but it us up there, especially the amount of fentanyl and heroin that was seized, we haven't seen anything like this on the shore in a lifetime," said Lt. Adam Howard, Commander, Eastern Region Criminal Enforcement Division.
Nine people are being held without bond. Justin Spain was supplying two other kingpins, Michael Holland, and Gregory Williams. All three are facing drug kingpin charges.
"I ask you when one side is coming at you with enough chemicals to kill every individual from Elkton to Ocean City, and armed like this operation was armed, what are they doing to us, what are they doing to the law abiding citizens to this state?" said Riley.
Lt. Howard says the suspects also spent time in Kent County, Delaware, but the drugs were intended for large cities across the Mid-Atlantic.
"The drugs are still out there they aren't going anywhere," said Lt. Howard.
Law enforcement officers say they are doing the best they can to get drugs off the street, and criminals behind bars.
The investigation is ongoing. Because it is such a large organization, Maryland State Police are working with agencies throughout the nation to identify Justin Spain's suppliers and manufacturers. Nobody else has been charged at this time, but police say more charges could be coming in the future.