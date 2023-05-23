OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department will be conducting alcohol compliance checks throughout the summer. This means officers will work to ensure that businesses are making a real effort to avoid selling alcohol to people under 21.
Plainclothes officers will occasionally accompany people under 21 to bars, restaurants, and retailers, where they will then attempt to buy alcohol illegally. The police department will also be testing out a new ID scanner and will offer additional training on it upon request from businesses.
Ocean City police said that serving alcohol to underaged people is not only illegal but can have a detrimental impact on businesses and the individuals involved.