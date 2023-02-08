DELAWARE - State and local police are teaming up with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety to increase high visibility DUI patrols ahead of Super Bowl weekend. This campaign will begin Thursday and go through March 19, also encompassing St. Patrick's Day weekend, and aims to stop impaired drivers on Delaware roadways.
"Impaired driving continues to impact our community and cause preventable tragedies on Delaware roadways," said Nathaniel McQueen Jr., secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security. "In collaboration with our highway safety partners, we are committed to using all available resources to put a stop to impaired driving on our roads."
In 2022, there were 1,175 crashes and 4,655 arrests following events involving impaired driving in Delaware. In fact, 72 of those arrests occurred over Super Bowl weekend. The Delaware Office of Highway Safety says that fans don't let fans drive drunk, and director Kimberly Chesser wants watch party participants to remember options for getting home safely like rideshare services and public transportation.
"We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want to remind drivers that they have a personal responsibility to keep everyone safe on our roads," Chesser said. "If you're going out to a Super Bowl party and you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan to have a designated driver."
The Office of Highway Safety recommends ensuring your designated driver is sober and having a backup plan, taking keys away from friends who may drink and drive, and wearing a seatbelt. Additionally, hosts can help by ensuring that guests have a safe ride home and also offer nonalcoholic drinks.
More information can be found on the Delaware Office of Highway Safety website and on ArriveAliveDE.com.