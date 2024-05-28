OCEAN CITY, Md. — As the summer season kicks off, beachgoers will notice a new addition to Ocean City’s shoreline. Local officers will be lending a helping hand to the Ocean City Beach Patrol, patrolling daily on ATVs.
According to police, the officers will assist with lost children and separated parties, ensuring families can reunite quickly and safely. Additionally, they will address local ordinances, including smoking and public consumption of alcohol, to maintain a family-friendly environment.
“Our goal is to keep Ocean City Beach somewhere to smile about,” a statement on OCPD's Facebook read.
In addition to police, lifeguards are on duty every day from 10 a.m. until 5:30 pm.