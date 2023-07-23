HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware State Police is warning people who attend the fair that there have been several events of children being separated from their families.
The agency encourages you to do the following to avoid this and prepare in the case that a separation happens.
- Dress your child in bright and recognizable clothing
- Bring a recent/same-day photo of your child to the fair. In the case that your child goes missing, you can show it to an officer, which is helpful in finding the child.
- To make a report, visit the Public Safety Office located directly under the east side of the M&T Grandstand.
- If approached by a missing child, please bring the child to the Public Safety Office or an officer on the fairgrounds.
For a map of the fairgrounds, visit: https://www.delawarestatefair.com/fairgroundsmap