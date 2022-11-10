Political Conflict Amongst Attendees on Return Day

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Debate over the confederate flag at the Marvel Carriage Museum meant Democrats were not riding in carriages with Republicans in this parade.
Jackie Duffy has been going to return day for years. She supported the democrats decision to protest, "We need to change. You know we need a change for everybody."
But Lety Mack thinks Republicans did the right thing by choosing to ride in carriages, per tradition and that the flag has nothing to do with Return Day, "I think it's part of our history first of all. Secondly, they have the right to be flying the flag, they're not offending anybody."
At the end of the day, many spectators say that coming to return day is about finding compromise.
"I've always said that this is the time to put it behind and look to what we can do for the future." said Ken Graham.
A typically non-political event driving lots of opinions in Sussex County.