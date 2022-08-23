DOVER, Del. - Richard Cordrey, the Delaware's longest serving Senate President Pro Tempore, has passed away at the age of 88.
Senator Dave Sokola, Cordrey's former colleague, released a statement Monday.
"I am sad to learn of the passing of my former colleague Richard Cordrey – a giant of the General Assembly by every imaginable standard." Wrote Sokola. "Senator Cordrey served nearly three decades in Dover with honor and distinction."
Senator Sokola says that Senator Cordrey was a champion of agriculture in Sussex county, but worked to improve the entire state as well.
One of Cordrey's most famous efforts include capping spending at 98% of expected revenue, thus starting a state "Rainy Day Fund" to help Delaware get through unexpected emergencies. Because of his economic contributions, he finished his career as Governor Ruth Ann Minner's Secretary of Finance.
His work was honored in 2012, when the Delaware Department of Agriculture Headquarters was named after him.
"Today, I am pleased his legacy will live on there," wrote Sokola, "and in the memories of all those who had the privilege to serve alongside him and learn from his gentle demeanor and kindness."
Governor Carney ordered the lowering of flags Tuesday.
"His influence on Delaware’s economy – especially his efforts on financial stability – will have a lasting impact on our state." Said Carney. "Senator Cordrey also used his experience as a Sussex County farmer to support Delaware agriculture and to bring a conservative approach to fiscal matters. The State of Delaware is in a stronger place because of his service. Senator Cordrey will be sorely missed."