DELMARVA - Pollen season is in full gear here along the coast. People on Delmarva have been greeted with cars dusted in green and yellow. April is typically peak tree pollen season on Delmarva.
Pollen is produced by plants in order to reproduce. Depending on the type of plant, they are either pollinated by insects or by the wind.
Plants that are pollinated by insects produce enough pollen to stick to insects, like bees and butterflies, bodies as they move from flower to flower and plant to plant. This type of pollination does not cause the problems we are currently seeing on Delmarva.
Wind pollinated plants produce copious amounts of pollen as they have little help to ensure that their pollen reaches another nearby flower or plant to allow for reproduction. These plants are the ones that produce these clouds of pollen that dusts our area.
Some people in Lewes were a bit surprised when they stepped outside today and saw just how much pollen had accumulated.
“I got up this morning and my car was covered in green, I thought oh my car is different today,” explained Vicki Buckles of Lewes.
Tree pollen season on Delmarva will continue for several more weeks before it gives way to grass and weed pollen season during the summer and fall months. As a whole, pollen season is lasting longer and worsening due to our warming climate. Pollen will continue to be produced until the first frost of the fall, which is typically in late October or early November.