Pollen Proving To Be A Nuisance In Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Spring is in full swing here on Delmarva, but with it comes pollen- and a lot of it.
Allergists say the pollen from trees has come about two weeks early this year.
It seems like the pollen is everywhere you go, and allergist Dr. Curt Watkins says it is just getting started.
"Grass pollens are just getting started, they're going to peak into may and earlier into June," he said. "Then, there's some weeds that go into summer, an at the end of August, that's ragweed season. So it's a non-stop hit parade."
Some neighbors like Amanda Raeke of Milton say they are already taking allergy medication, and she's already dealing with symptoms.
"Runny nose, sneezing a lot... not too bad, but also not great," she said.
The symptoms of seasonal allergies like itchy eyes and sneezing can seem a lot like the common cold. So how do you tell them apart?
"One good way to tell is allergies tend to be itchy, while colds and viruses tend to be runny," said Watkins. "We can of course, test you for allergies to find out if you're actually allergic or not. That involves getting some blood work or getting your skin poked and other various things."
Watkins says washing sheets and clothes can help prevent another exposure- on top of taking medication.