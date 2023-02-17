WOODSIDE, Del. - Polytech High School was featured on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition" for its career and technical education programs.
The feature demonstrates ways that Delaware high schoolers get first-hand experience in exploring different careers like engineering and design, environmental science, health and medicine, culinary arts, computer networking, and 15 more paths.
Current students were featured and shared information about their certifications and jobs outside of school. The video can be found on NBC News's YouTube channel at the 7:15 minute mark.