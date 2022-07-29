Pony Swim Brings Boost For Local Economy

Chincoteague, VA- After two years of pandemic delays, Pony Swim brought a boost for the local economy with festivities expanding further than the island.
After the ponies finished their swim early Wednesday morning, the excitement continued with a range of activities for visitors, and it doesn't stop there. Many people said that they plan to explore throughout Delmarva after the day's events.
Governor Glenn Youngkin came to enjoy the event and touted some of perks of having the event in his state.
"What this means also for the entire Eastern Shore is so important," Governor Glenn Youngkin said. "Tourism is such a big part of Virginia, and the big thing all these people know is, Virginia is for pony lovers! That's why they're all here."
Pony swim-specific festivities will continue through Saturday morning.