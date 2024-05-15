NEW YORK, Ny.- The miniature poodle named Sage, won the top prize Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, in what handler Kaz Hosaka said would be his final time at the United States’ most prestigious canine event.
Sage notched the 11th triumph for poodles of various sizes at Westminster; only wire fox terriers have won more. The last miniature poodle to take the trophy was Spice in 2002. Mercedes, a German shepherd, took second place. Handler, Kent Boyles, also has shepherded a best in show winner before.
In Nov., Sage competed at the National Dog Show in Salisbury on Thanksgiving Day. Almost 2,000 of the top AKC-registered dogs in the country competed, consisting of 200 breeds in seven categories.