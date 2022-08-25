Popular Hardware Store Is Getting A New Address

Lewes, Del.- A local favorite hardware store is moving to a new location.
Best's Ace Hardware on Coastal Highway in Lewes has been in the same location for over 50 years. It is now being forced to move after DelDOT purchased the land the store currently stands on.
The new location is right around the corner at 32437 Lewes-Georgetown Highway. But people who have been shopping here for a long time are sad to see it move.
Sarah Ross is a longtime customer, and she said she loves shopping at the store thanks to the friendly service. She said she's sad to see the move happening.
"When I first moved here in 84, there wasn't a Lowes, there wasn't a home depot, this is where you came to get your hardware needs," she said. "That's kind of sad."
The move is expected in the fall around the end of September or the beginning of October.