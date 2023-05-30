SHARPTOWN, Md. - Two portable bathrooms burned down in Wicomico County Monday evening, the cause of which is under investigation according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The office says that the fires started from within one of the Cove Bennett Park bathrooms and was discovered by a passerby at around 7:45 p.m.
The fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damages to the bathrooms, says the office, which were owned by Fogle's Toilets and Roll-Offs.
According to officials, it took 15 firefighters from the Sharptown Fire Department only five minutes to get the fire under control.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office in Salisbury at 410-713-3780.