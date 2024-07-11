CRISFELD, Md. - A portable toilet caught fire on Friday, July 10 at 10:36 p.m. in Crisfield. The fire was discovered by a passerby and Crisfield Fire Department quickly arrived to put out the fire.
No one was injured in the incident however the toilet was destroyed in the fire. There was reported of $500 in damages. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Lower Eastern Reginal Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.