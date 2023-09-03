LEWES, Del. - The Lewes to Georgetown trail will be closing overnight next week between Fisher Road and Savannah road for herbicide application, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The department says crews will be working between 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday, Sept. 6. In the case of rain, work will be delayed a day, beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6.
According to the department, the herbicide being applied is registered by the Environmental protection agency, and when applied correctly, "poses no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.”