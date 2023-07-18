GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of South Bedford Street, between Zoar Road and Park Avenue starting July 23 for the construction of a roundabout.
The roundabout will be at the intersection South Bedford Street and Arrow Safety Road, says the department, and work should be complete on it by September 5.
The department will have detours for both trucks and non-trucks:
Trucks:
Truck traffic heading west on Route 9 that would normally use Truck Route 9: turn left onto SR 30/Gravel Hill Road, right onto Zoar Road, exit the roundabout onto Speedway Road, turn right onto US 113, returning to the western end of Truck Route 9 at Arrow Safety Road.
Truck traffic that would normally head east on Truck Route 9: Follow US 113 and turn east onto Wood Branch Road, then take an immediate right onto Speedway Road, exit the roundabout onto Zoar Road, then turn left on SR 30/Gravel Hill Road, returning to US Route 9.
Non-Trucks:
Drivers (non-truck) heading south on South Bedford Street will turn left onto Park Avenue, right onto Cedar Lane, right onto Wood Branch Road, followed by a right onto Zoar Road to return to South Bedford Street.
Drivers (non-truck) heading north on Zoar Road will turn left onto South Bedford Street, right onto US 113, followed by a right onto US 9/West Market Street to return to South Bedford Street at the Georgetown Circle.
Local traffic (non-truck) wishing to access South Bedford Street north of Arrow Safety Road from northbound US 113 will need to continue on US 113 northbound, turning right onto US 9/West Market Street, returning to South Bedford Street at the Georgetown Circle.