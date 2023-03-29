OCEAN PINES, Md. - Residents in Ocean Pines may see a $15 bay restoration fee on their first quarter water and wastewater bills if they live within the Ocean Pines Sanitary Service Area. The fee is pending an exemption from the Maryland Department of the Environment, which would eliminate the fee if decided before bills are released on Friday, March 31 or create cause for a refund if issued after.
This $15 "flush tax" is a fund financed by residents and businesses used to upgrade publicly owned wastewater treatment plants throughout Maryland with technology that would reduce nutrient discharges to the state's waterways.
The fee exemption was requested by Worcester County officials after they provided evidence to the Maryland Department of the Environment which showed that the wastewater treatment plan in Ocean Pines had met all state requirements for the previous calendar year.
Requirements include not exceeding maximum concentration levels of elements like nitrogen and phosphorus, which are both naturally found in the earth and atmosphere but can be harmful in waterways in large amounts. Excess nutrients can cause algal blooms, which deplete the oxygen that fish and other aquatic life need to survive.
In addition to environmental benefits, the plant's enhanced nutrient removal technology saves Ocean Pines service area ratepayers more than $550,000 annually for each year that the environmental department grants the bay restoration fee exemption.
Requests for more information can be directed to the Worcester County Public Works Water and Wastewater Division at 410-641-5251.