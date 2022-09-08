Possible Changes To Horseshoe Crab Harvesting

Slaughter Beach, Del.- A proposal from the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission would allow fishermen to harvest female horseshoe crabs.
A hearing is taking place tonight a 6:00 to hear from the public and to go over research on horseshoe crab harvesting. The event is hosted by DNREC and conducted by the Atlantic State Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC). You can find the hearing here.
Allen Burgenson says the current crab population supports the potential harvest change.
"There are forty million horseshoe crabs in the Delaware bay right now," he said. "I believe the sex ratio is two males to one female. So noodling through the math in my head, that gives you about 13 million horseshoe crabs."
But not everyone is happy with this proposal. Zach Cockrum with the National Wildlife Federation says that some threatened species such as the red knot rely on the crab eggs for food.
"The red knot is a threatened species under the endangered species act, and currently not showing the numbers we would like to see to allow harvest of one of their food sources.,," he said.
The harvest proposal is still being debated. No decision will be made tonight.