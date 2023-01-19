Possible Dredging for Little Assawoman Bay in Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Man! I feel like a Little Assawoman.... bay and that's the talk around Fenwick Island, when and if the city will dredge this body of water.
There's a plan in mind to dredge two boat channels in Little Assawoman Bay to improve safety for boats navigating in the water.
But first Fenwick Island has to pan some things out. When the Dredging Committee meets next week there are two big items on the agenda for this meeting, first, the status of grant funding for the two boat channels and secondly, opportunities for placement of the salt and silt once the dredging is done
Some like Craig Kayfield said that dredging the bay only makes sense, "Yes, definitely because we have a lot of people down here, the recreational boats and I would think you'd have to be on that every year. You don't want to have it dangerous out there, these sand dunes pop up you don't see them, it could be dangerous."
But others like Chris Kenny said they have one stipulation to dredging the bay, "I think it's a good idea as long as it doesn't hurt the environment."
The Dredging Committee Meeting will be Tuesday, January 24th at 10am at Town Hall in Fenwick Island.