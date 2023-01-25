Possible Flooding Mitigation on the Horizon in South Bethany

SOUTH BETHANY, Del.- There's a little water issue in South Bethany, the flooding of the bays.
One local Tim Shaw said, "You can't help but notice that we have certain roads that very much flood and it's a little dangerous because the case for example, York road, it goes back into the back side of town and it's the only way in and out and so when it floods there's a problem."
South Bethany isn't unlike many coastal towns who experience flooding. But the town is trying to do something about it. They have applied for the Hazard Mitigation Grant which would fund a drainage study that could lead to future mitigation projects.
Besides the Hazard Mitigation Grant, Steve Rochette, spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers said that there is more flooding help on the way to all coastal communities in Delaware, "A study called the Inland Bay study, we have an agreement with Delaware, uh we are in the very initial stages of that, so its kind of just starting out right now but we will be looking at a variety of flooding issues kind of more on the bay side of things as opposed to the ocean front where we have our dune and beach fill program."
In the meantime one local Mike Scott said the flood prevention already in place has helped with what is most important, "Protects your infrastructure from climate change and we all know that this stuff is from climate change anything that we can do there, I think it would be great, the attitude is to maintain the quality of life that the people have come to expect."
If South Bethany receives the grant funds, they wouldn't be put to use until next year.