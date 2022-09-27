Possible Gas-Powered Equipment Ban In Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- Gas-powered lawn mowers, weed whackers and leaf blowers could soon be a thing of the past in Rehoboth Beach.
The Rehoboth Beach environment committee plans to recommend city commissioners ban gas powered lawn care equipment.
Those on the committee say that the proposal comes after concerns with climate change. It says the town is following in Lewes's footsteps after it passed a gas powered equipment ban. Lewes's ban starts next year.
Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski says about half of the people who gave feedback were for the ban.
"One of the biggest complaints we receive in the summer from residents and renters alike is the noise from lawn mowers and hedge trimmers," he said. "A lot of people consider it noise pollution."
But not everyone is okay with the proposed ban, Landscapers like Matt Ryan say that electric tools are not as effective, and the change to get the proper equipment would be expensive.
"We have to switch a lot of it over to electric, and I think is going to cost a lot more for us," he said.
The environmental committee will meet again on October 20th to discuss the issue and send recommendations for the ban to city commissioners. If implemented, the first group effected would be city licensed contractors on December 31st 2023, commercial lawn care services exactly one year later in 2024, and than locals in 2025