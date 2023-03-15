Possible New Animal Code Changes in Berlin

BERLIN, Md.- Gina Velong has been an animal lover her whole life and she wants to see some changes to the animal code in Berlin, "Strike dog as this specification and make it animals in general, with a definition of what an animal is a domestic pet and the county has already done this."
A recent incident with a roaming unclaimed pig sparked increased interest, Velong said, "The pig was just a gravy. it was just gravy. It was like that just proves my point."
Although there's already a leash law in place for dogs in Berlin, they want to update the new code to include all animals that are considered pets. A code to keep in mind the animals safety and the safety of the town and it's visitors.
One Berlin local Delaney McIntosh said she wouldn't mind seeing other types of pets around town, "There are some things that people don't get to experience from outside of dogs and cats, the basic animals and if you can understand your animal go ahead let other people see it."
But some in town like Tony Weeg think another ordinance isn't going to do much, "Don't think the code would do anything. I don't think the code would enforce anything. It's sort of hard for us to enforce any code."
All and all Gina said the town code needs to reflect the new times, "That's the key that I'm after like just good neighbors and accountability."
The possible change in code was presented to and approved by the Planning Committee in Berlin. The next steps is to present the possible change to town council.