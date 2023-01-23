Possible Room Tax Cap Raise in Worcester County

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A home away from home when you're on vacation, we are talking hotels.
A Worcester County would like the room tax cap to be raised from 5 percent to 6 percent. Worcester County has sent out letters to the other counties in Maryland to get them on board with a room tax cap raise.
Worcester County commissioners office states that for the room tax to be raised to 6% it first has to go to state legislature and then a unanimous decision by the county commissioners office but first other counties have to be on board as well.
It's visitors to Worcester County, who will pay if the room tax is increased, long time visitor Tim Scripko doesn't see it as an issue, "When I think of the amenities and everything that Ocean City has to offer, I mean that's not, I have no problem and when I think of the memories that are made like we brought the grandkids down here last summer, they loved it."
Ocean City's Hotel Motel and Restaurant Association wants the raise in the cap under one condition. Dan Jasinski who is on the board of the association said, "We're in favor of the room tax increase. As long as the the funds that are raised by that room tax increase go directly to the marketing of tourism. Right, the purpose of the tax is to return that back into investment into marketing dollars, into more events particularly in the shoulder and off seasons of the town of Ocean City."
Worcester County is waiting to see if the other counties are on board to help move forward in the process of getting it approved.