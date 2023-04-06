Possible Solution for Lack of Employee Housing in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - There is a lack of employee housing in Ocean City and the town is trying to find solutions.
The Planning and Community Development Department presented a draft code amendment at a Planning and Zoning meeting this week. The draft code would allow businesses to have employee housing away from the business property.
As the employee housing code stands today, businesses have to have employee housing, either a part of or adjacent to their business.
Although a good start, some like Kaitlyn Jones said the lack of housing isn't the only issue in Ocean City, "There is definitely a disparity between having housing and it being affordable, Jones said.
"I've definitely noticed a trend in there being either not enough housing or it's being really expensive to live in town or even in the surrounding areas," she said.
But others like Carly Drankiewicz, who has worked summer jobs in Ocean City in the past said there isn't a lack of housing for summer workers and J1 students but the housing they have is insufficient.
"There's been many times where I've seen like 6, 7 people sharing one place, multiple bunk beds, one room and just tiny living situations and quarters," Drankiewicz said.
"I don't know if they need to make new places for people to stay rather than update the old ones," she said.
The Mayor and city council will be briefed on this code proposal at their next work session on April 11.