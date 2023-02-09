Possible Speed Limit Changes in South Bethany

SOUTH BETHANY, Del.- Marie Kilian owns a house on Black Gum Drive and she has a big issue, people driving too fast, "The cars just fly through here, the speed bumps don't help."
But the town of South Bethany is trying to do something about it by changing the speed limit.
Tim Shaw who lives in South Bethany full time and is very involved in the town said, "The town speed limit everywhere right now is 20 miles an hour and we're talking about dropping down to 15 miles per hour, below that would be a little bit silly because people just wouldn't do it."
People say it's a popular street for pedestrians bicyclists and traffic cutting through town.
But some residents don't think changing the speed limit on Black Drum Drive from 20 miles per hour to 15 will make a big difference because people speed anyway.
Although some who frequent the drive like Tom Boyce, who rides his bike there often disagree with that notion, "It works for me as a bicyclist who goes out Black Gum quite a bit while I'm down here, start my rides, anything to slow down the 4000 pound vehicles trying to pass."
Kilian thinks the change will get people driving at a speed people can agree on, "They have done studies and people generally drive about five miles over the speed limit. So when we get it down to 15 then we're really talking about the speed limit being 20."
The first reading of the ordinance will be Friday, February 10th at the Bethany Fire House, there the public can voice concerns and give input on the proposed speed limit change.