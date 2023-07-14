DOVER, Del.- Potbelly pig owners will now have to apply for permit to keep their pets, along with other measures.
New regulations in Delaware designate potbellied pigs and feral swine as invasive species. According to the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the measures comes after the state has witnessed a significant rise in the number of potbellied pigs roaming freely in residential and rural areas. The Department says as these pigs are non-native to Delaware, many of them are eventually abandoned by their owners and become a nuisance for private property owners.
Potbellied pig owners have been given a 30-day grace period to comply with the new regulations. During this time, owners or caretakers possessing, breeding, selling, or exhibiting potbellied pigs, considered invasive species, must adhere to the following requirements:
- Cease breeding or any activity that increases the potbellied pig population.
- Provide adequate housing and secure fencing to prevent the animals from escaping.
- Report any at-large animals to the DDA in-person or by telephone within 12 hours.
- House male and female pigs capable of reproducing separately to prevent breeding.
- Obtain an Invasive Animal Permit from the DDA, with the animal being tagged for identification registered with the DDA.
- Allow the Department, State Veterinarian, or duly authorized agent access to the premises where the animals are held for compliance assessments and welfare examinations, especially in cases of contagious or infectious diseases.
To apply for an Invasive Animal Permit, owners can access the application form online at https://agriculture.delaware.gov/poultry-animal-health. Each animal must have a separate application completed by the owner.
Upon receiving and reviewing the applications, a member of the Poultry and Animal Health staff will contact the applicant to schedule an on-site premise inspection, tag each individual animal, and complete the Invasive Animal Permit process.
Complying is key, as the Department says if an invasive animal is found without visible identification, and the owner or caretaker cannot be reached, immediate on-site euthanization may be necessary.