Potential Bay Bridge delays expected on May 10th

BAY BRIDGE, Md.- Officials say inclement weather may impact travel plans for drivers crossing the Bay Bridge on May 10th. Two-way operations, where one lane of east traffic is directed to the west span, could be disrupted.
These operations are not allowed during bridge wind warnings/restrictions, fog/limited visibility, or times of precipitation, and may also be halted during incidents. As a result, drivers may encounter delays on the eastbound lanes, particularly during the afternoon rush-hour period.
Officials will be closely monitoring weather conditions and will implement two-way operations only if it is deemed safe to do so.
Motorists are advised to remain on US 50 on both sides of the bridge, ensuring that local roadways remain open for first responders and residents. Your cooperation in this matter is appreciated as we prioritize safety on the roads.