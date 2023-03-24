Potential Change to Cape Henlopen School District's Drug Policy

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Currently, the Cape Henlopen School District has a zero tolerance policy for marijuana use of any kind, but if approved, a policy change would allow staff to use medical marijuana when they are not at work with a medical marijuana card.
The school board will be looking to other districts that have implemented this policy for guidance. Some say this change makes sense.
"It's no different than any other job I think. If the doctor says this is what you need to cope with your pain, anxiety, whatever. Then that's it." said Thereasa Brittingham who has a grandchild that attends Mariner Middle School.
However others like Cape Henlopen graduate Samuel Robinson said if he were a student still, he would be concerned his teachers could be under the influence, "I couldn't see my teachers doing that in all honesty, but it would make me feel a little bit less safe."
Board members made it clear in last night's meeting that this policy would keep strict consequences for if a staff member is caught under the influence during work hours.
The proposal is still in the very early stages, but is already causing conversation at Cape. Another presentation on this can be expected at an upcoming Cape Henlopen School District board meeting.
A link to the meeting of this discussion can be found here.