Potential Changes For Biking Through Western Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The eastern part of Sussex County has the Lewes-Georgetown trail and Junction-Breakwater trail as options for cyclists, to name a few. But the farther west you go, the less options you find.
Now there is effort to change that.
A study called the Southwest Sussex County Bike Network Master Plan will look into adding bike routes and other facilities through Seaford, Laurel, Blades and Delmar.
Dan Cannon is a Seaford neighbor who has been biking for over 20 years, and says more biking options would be a much welcomed addition to the western part of the county.
"There's a lot more money on the eastern part of the county," he said. "And that probably accounts for some of the things that happen in the eastern part that don't quite happen in the Western part."
The Salisbury/Wicomico Metropolitan Planning Organization is heading a public meeting the evening of March 16th to discuss what changes could be seen in this area of Sussex County. They are looking for public comment. You can RSVP here.
This project is federally funded. It is important to note that the project is not being conducted, managed or implemented by Wicomico County. The Salisbury/Wicomico Metropolitan Planning Organization is a federal organization.