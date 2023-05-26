Potential Funding Cuts for Milford Public Library

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library's hours will be cut back following changes to the library's government funding.
The library will begin their new hours on June 5 with a decrease in seven hours a week. The full schedule is listed below.
Kent County Levy Court says that the decision to reduce funding at the Milford Library is still in discussion and they believe the hours being reduced at the library is preemptive to that decision.
In a statement from the Milford Public Library, Director Ella Wilkerson said, "We wish we did not have to take such drastic measures, but with this budget shortfall we have few options."
This would only affect the Milford Public Library because Milford is split between Kent and Sussex County.
Rajene Bowe who uses the library to study as she works towards her license to be a social worker said this will affect her and many others who utilize the library's services.
"Sometimes people come here to maybe just meet other people, to talk, depending on if people are homeless sometimes people come here for shelter, to get books. So I think it's going to affect the community... a lot actually." said Bowe.
The Lewes Public Library is no stranger to having to raise funds. Their next fundraiser, Loopin' for the Library starts June 1. The library says they have to fundraise to cover about 50 percent of their operating budget.
"They know their community better than I do and so it would really depend on what kind of support they believe they would get" said Director Lea Rosell, "-but certainly doing fundraisers trying to make up that money elsewhere."
The discussion of funding for the library will be held at a future Kent County Levy Court meeting.
Milford Public Library also encouraged people in a post on their website to contact local legislatures and request that the tax for public libraries be raised and to donate, whether that's in the form of money or time.
The library's new hours starting June 5 are:
- Monday- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday- 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday- Closed