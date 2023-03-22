MILFORD, Del. - Milford city leaders are hosting an open house Thurs. March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Public Works Facility to ask the public for feedback on the concept plans to improve the North Walnut and 10th Street intersection.
Rob Pierce, Milford Planning Director, says two concept plans will be presented to the public. Some potential improvements are installing a new traffic signal, adding bike lanes, cross walks, and improving the curbs for bicyclists as they ride through the intersection.
Pierce says the city is also thinking about long-term improvements. "We can address the near-term concerns, but still have a long term vision of improving vehicle capacity. I think that's sort of the end goal," says Pierce.
Senior at Milford High and runner, Matthew Fox, says he often runs through the intersection during practice.
"I'd like to see some type of cross walk or light system there to make it safer for us crossing," says Fox.
It's not only the lack of pedestrian infrastructure that's troubling, but speeding at the intersection as well.
Fox says, "People just fly by. They don't even really care."
Pierce says after tomorrow's open house, the concept plans and feedback from the public will be presented to city council, most likely in late April or early May.
You can learn more about the project on the city of Milford's website here.