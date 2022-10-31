MILTON, Del.- More changes could potentially be coming to Milton.
A potential McDonald's could be coming to Milton on Union Street Extension and Route 16. Work on the project is till in early stages, and nothing has been completed at this point in time.
Some locals, like John Costello, say that a McDonald's would hurt the antique feel of the town.
"It's what I love about Milton," he said. "It's a quaint town, you know? You kind of step back in time a little bit when you're here, a little less hustle and bustle then by out by the beaches and route one."
Others like Linda Ashley say that this is just part of Milton's growth.
"It's probably inevitable that change is going to come here," she said.
There is no word on when discussions will begin again.