GEORGETOWN, Del. - In Monday's Georgetown town council meeting, a potential new committee to review applications for the great fund was discussed.
The town acknowledges it's code required a committee since 2007, however, a committee was never formed.
According to council member Christiana Diaz-Malone, forming this committee would give more power to the people of Georgetown.
Diaz-Malone says, "If you really want to be responsible for the monies that you give to us, I think that we need to be open to making sure that these things are transparent, and that the people have a say so."
Georgetown Mayor Bill West says, "I like the idea of getting the citizens involved because they know what they want. They know what they need."
Town Solicitor Stephani Ballard suggested town council follow the ordinance unless or until it gets replaced.
However, council was conflicted.
Council member Christina Diaz-Malone and Mayor Bill West were in favor of forming the committee. Council members Angela Townsend and Sue Barlow opposed forming the committee, arguing that they don't see a need for it.
Council member Penuel Barrett was a no vote, saying he needs more information before making a decision.
Questions were raised as to whether council can change the current ordinance. According to the town, at this time they cannot change the ordinance, but they can choose to talk about potentially changing it in later meetings.