Potential new housing development in Milton

MILTON, Del. - The empty land on Harbeson road, across from Mariner Middle School, could potentially become a new housing development. The Milton planning and zoning commission is reviewing the proposal for the land.
The developer wants to purchase 50 acres of the land and build a 163-house development. People in town are not happy about another development because there are concerns about more traffic and infrastructure repairs being neglected.
Warren DeSantis, who lives in Milton explained to CoastTV, ""I think that the town is annexing more properties and I do not think they can handle the infrastructure."
Scotty Edler, one of the council members who voted against the new development wants the town to focus on repairing roads and finish existing developments before voting on new ones.
People move to Milton for its small town charm and feel. There is fear more development could ruin that charm.
John Potocki has already seen changes over the course of his time living here. "I've been here for 16 years now and I do not think the people are as close as they were before or care about each other like they did before. "
Desantis expressed the same concern, "A lot of people moved here for the beauty of the small town and its losing its charm."
This is the second housing development to be proposed to the town over the last year.