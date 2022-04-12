BERLIN, Md.- The Worcester County Commissioners are considering the purchase of land to develop a sports complex. The commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposal on Tuesday, April 19 at 6 p.m. in the Stephen Decatur High School auditorium.
The public hearing will be a proposal to purchase 95.521 acres of property in the Berlin area. This land, which is located on Tax Map 25 as Parcel 89, could be purchased using a portion of the proceeds from general obligation bond funds. Ocean City and Worcester County are collaborating to use the purchase of the land to create a premier indoor and outdoor athletic complex.
“This is an opportunity for county residents to speak in favor of a project that will benefit all Worcester County residents, visitors, and businesses,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “The proposed sports complex will provide the opportunity for all local children to play at a first-class facility. It is time for travel tournaments to take place in Worcester County instead of our local families having to travel over 150 miles away. Worcester County families need to attend the public hearing to support those commissioners fighting for this project and the future. Together we can make Worcester County the amateur sports capital of Maryland!”
Officials said this new sports complex will provide county residents and guests with more recreational programming and event opportunities by providing additional field space. Conceptual plans for this project include multi-purpose fields, with restrooms, parking, and concessions for recreation and travel sports. Additional park amenities include walking trails, ponds, and a playground.
In addition to the recreational benefit the project brings to Worcester County families, officials said this project would put Worcester County "on the map" for youth and adult competitions, providing growing economic development opportunities. The complex will be an investment with a far-reaching local impact on vast school and recreation activities, making Maryland’s Coast the amateur sports capital of the Mid-Atlantic.