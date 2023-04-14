Power Companies Say Clean Up After Tornado Is Complete

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- It has been two weeks since the April first tornado in Greenwood, Bridgeville and Ellendale.
Delmarva Power says it had over 1,400 customers without power as the storm passed.
Zach Chizar with Delmarva Power says the company is always prepared for the weather- but this storm was alarming.
"We have certainly experienced a number of tornadoes throughout the Delaware and Maryland region in recent years," he said. "We know that climate change is a real thing, and we continue storms that have more significant impact each and every time."
Over at Delaware Electric Coop, manager of Community Affairs Lauren Irby says the company is always looking for ways to improve- including adding lines underground where possible.
"A lot of that reliability improvement takes into consideration weather impacts, that is the main factor that can influence reliability and slow that down," she said.
As for how much in damages DEC suffered, Irby said that cost is still being calculated.