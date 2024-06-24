HARBESON, Del.- In the midst of a heat wave, the Delaware Electric Cooperation said over 200 people experienced outages Sunday afternoon. The company said approximately 230 locals southeast of Harbeson were without power. Around 4 p.m. on June 23 the company alerted customers via its website of the issue. It confirmed that local utility crews had been dispatched to identify the cause of the disruption.
At 1 a.m. on June 24 the website had zero confirmed outages. This outage comes one day after the cooperative says over 500 customers experienced a power outage in the Millsboro area. The cause of both outages has not been confirmed as of yet.