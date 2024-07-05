MILTON, Del. - A power outage was under evaluation Friday night. Delmarva Power was reporting that 2,410 customers are affected.
The power went out at the CoastTV Studio just before 9 p.m. and much of the downtown area went dark. We can confirm that the power at the studio and surrounding area is back on as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the Delmarva Power outage map, the cause is under evaluation.
