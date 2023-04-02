SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Just over 8,000 homes were without power for a portion of the weekend due to Saturday's storms, according to the Delaware Electric Cooperative. The electric company said around 4,000 members were out of power at one time, but by Sunday afternoon power was restored to all but one.
A total of 28 utility poles were broken in the tornado's path. The cooperative said repair work will continue over the next few days and members may experience outages as a result.
"We want to thank our members for their patience and support, and our team for their efforts to restore power safely and efficiently," the Delaware Electric Cooperative shared. "We're incredibly grateful for all first responders for their service, and our prayers continue to be with those impacted by the damage from the tornado."