REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach is gearing up for the summer season with a series of maintenance activities, but it could change where you park.
The city says the cleaning of the 2nd Street water tower, a prominent feature in Rehoboth Beach, is scheduled from Monday to Wednesday, subject to cooperative weather and wind conditions. To facilitate this operation, there will be temporary closures in the City Hall parking lot, particularly several parking spaces located directly beneath the tower.
Additionally, Steve Elkins Way will be off-limits to pedestrians during this period to ensure public safety. The walkway, named after the co-founder of CAMP Rehoboth, connects the city to Baltimore Avenue.
The City of Rehoboth Beach says its spring cleaning is done now to complete tasks before the summer season gets in full swing.