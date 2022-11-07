Powerball Craze Reaches Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- It was a beautiful day inside, you can feel the power of Powerball. Many customers at Atlantic Liquors were buying a chance at the over one billion dollar prize. Mark Anderson said, "I want to win a billion dollars". Helene Hinck said "I only play when it's big"
The pot for Powerball has gone up and since then sales have sky rocketed.
Atlantic Liquors Night Shift Supervisor Katie Moore has noticed the increase. "You have people coming in that are spending 2, 3, 4 or $500 dollars on many multiple tickets that are just trying to get into it. I want to say about 85% of our transactions right now after they buy their alcohol has Powerball right behind it"
With the Powerball craze some may be wondering what is getting people to buy, buy, buy, is it just the money?
Licensed Psychologist Katie Elder said, "They have high hopes and every time someone gamble's dopamine is released in the brain it's a neurotransmitter that makes us feel really good. so that releases dopamine we get used to that release of dopamine so we do more and more of it to get that higher release of dopamine that feel good feeling is what they're chasing"
Although different walks of life are buying Powerball tickets, they are all chasing something. Mark Anderson said, "A huge vacation for myself and my family then it would be setting up our families to live out in luxury"
Helene Hinck said, "I would probably give most of it to charity. and then of course I take care of my family to make sure everybody's healthy and take care of some health issues we have in the family"
And Earl Werkheiser said, "I'd have my own chauffeur. I wouldn't buy a new house. I like the house I'm in and we travel and then I'd give to charity, it'd be a truck. The classiest truck you can get with that kind of money"
People buying lottery tickets, they all share the same sentiment, the hope for a big win and to fulfill dreams.