DELAWARE - As the Fourth of July approaches, both locals and visitors are getting ready to soak in the sun. However, it's crucial to be aware of the harm that sun rays can have on our skin.
With Fourth of July celebrations in full swing, whether kayaking, enjoying time at the park, or heading to the beach, proper sun protection should be a top priority. Lewes resident Quay Ngo emphasizes the importance of preparing before heading outside.
"Before we get out, we apply sunscreen about fifteen to twenty minutes ahead of time," Ngo said. "We wear hats and try to protect ourselves."
Unfortunately, some individuals learn the hard way. Molly Till, a mother visiting from Colorado, recounted her son's sunburn experience, stating.
"A couple of months ago, my older one got a sunburn, and he was like, 'This is the worst thing that's ever happened,'" she said. "I agreed, it's terrible. But now he's a little bit better about sun protection."
Some people have different approaches to sun protection. Chase Monigle, who spends ample time in the sun working for Quest Kayak, shared his strategy with WRDE.
"Sometimes, if I'm starting to get burnt, I will throw on a T-shirt or occasionally apply a little sunscreen, but I'm kind of used to it at this point."
How to protect your skin
Understanding the significance of the UV index is essential. The UV index measures the strength of the sun's ultraviolet radiation, and a higher index indicates a greater risk of skin damage when exposed to direct sunlight.
Dr. Anthony Gaspari, a dermatologist at Beebe Medical Group, highlights the issue of improper sunscreen use.
"Improper use of sunscreen is probably the most common cause of adverse reactions to the sun—bad sunburns. So not using sunscreen correctly is almost like not using it at all."
It is important to choose sunscreen that protects against both UV-A and UV-B rays, as UV-A is associated with aging while UV-B is linked to sunburn and skin cancer. Additionally, taking simple steps such as seeking shade, wearing large-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and, of course, applying sunscreen can help safeguard your skin against harmful UV radiation.
Dr. Gaspari emphasizes the importance of using sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater, noting that there is little difference in protection between SPF 30 and SPF 50 when used correctly. Moreover, it's essential to check the expiration date of any old sunscreen lying around, as expired sunscreen is ineffective.
As you gear up for the Fourth of July festivities, remember to prioritize your skin's safety. By practicing proper sun protection, you can enjoy the holiday while keeping your skin safe from the damaging effects of UV radiation.